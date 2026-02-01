Cold Tightens Grip on Millions

A huge swath of the US from the Gulf Coast into New England was mired in extra-cold temperatures Sunday after a bomb cyclone brought heavy snow and hundreds of flight cancellations to North Carolina, flurries and falling iguanas in Florida, and more misery for thousands who are still without power from last weekend's ice storm in the South. About 150 million people were under cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings in the eastern portion of the US, the AP reports. Wind chills were running near zero in the South, and south Florida had its the coldest air mass since December 1989, said Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with weather prediction center in College Park, Maryland.