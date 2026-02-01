Cold Tightens Grip on Millions

South Florida residents, including iguanas, deal with coldest air mass in decades
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 1, 2026 4:40 PM CST
Snow covers Atlantic Ave at the Virginia Beach ocean front during below freezing temperatures in Virginia Beach, Va., on Sunday, Feb, 1, 2026.   (Peter Casey/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A huge swath of the US from the Gulf Coast into New England was mired in extra-cold temperatures Sunday after a bomb cyclone brought heavy snow and hundreds of flight cancellations to North Carolina, flurries and falling iguanas in Florida, and more misery for thousands who are still without power from last weekend's ice storm in the South. About 150 million people were under cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings in the eastern portion of the US, the AP reports. Wind chills were running near zero in the South, and south Florida had its the coldest air mass since December 1989, said Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with weather prediction center in College Park, Maryland.

  • Florida: The Tampa-St. Petersburg area saw snow flurries and temperatures in the 20s in the Panhandle and 30s in South Florida on Sunday morning, Mullinax said. That left cold-stunned iguanas lying prostrate and motionless on the ground. Iguanas in south Florida go dormant in the cold and though they usually wake when temperatures warm, the reptiles can die after more than a day of extreme cold. The cold also left ice on strawberries and oranges in the state. Farmers in Florida sometimes spray water on fruit trees and berry plants to protect them from the cold.
  • North Carolina: The bomb cyclone, known to meteorologists as an intense, rapidly strengthening weather system, contributed to nearly a foot of snow in and around Charlotte, North Carolina's largest city. The snowfall represented a top-five snow event all time there, Mullinax said. In eastern North Carolina, James City recorded 18 inches of snow, while Swansboro recorded 17 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

  • Air travel: Flight cancellations exceeded 2,800 in the US on Saturday, with another 1,500 on Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking and data company. About 800 of those Sunday cancellations were for flights departing or arriving Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The storm caused an hourslong mess on Interstate 85 northeast of the city, after a crash left dozens of semitractors and other vehicles backed up into the evening, according to the State Highway Patrol. More than 1,000 traffic collisions and two road deaths were reported, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Sunday.
  • Death toll: More than 110 deaths connected to the wintry weather and storms have been reported around the nation since late January. In Tennessee and Mississippi, two states struck last weekend by a storm carrying snow and ice, more than 97,000 customers were still without electricity on Sunday, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Another 29,000 didn't have power on Sunday in Florida.

