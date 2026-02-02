Here Are Some of the Best Grammys Red Carpet Looks

The 68th Grammys red carpet is in full swing, and music's biggest stars delivered fresh new takes on red carpet style, including notable looks from Addison Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, and FKA twigs, the AP reports. The Grammys are a night of rule-breaking looks and memorable fashion statements where artists shed the traditional playbook of red carpet dressing and take style risks. Stars respectfully toned down their attire last year, choosing instead to go with more subdued or all black looks in light of the destruction left by the Los Angeles wildfires. This year, some stars embodied their on-stage music personas on the carpet and played around with new looks while others stuck with more traditional evening wear looks.

Tyla may have a song titled "Chanel," but she went with Dsquared² for the red carpet. The South African singer wore low-cut cream look that featured a long-feathered train and gold beaded detailing. She styled the look with a loose updo and braids. The British rising stars Lola Young and PinkPantheress who are shaking up the music industry with their individual sounds both opted for vastly different Vivienne Westwood looks Sunday. Best new artist nominee Young, who is back after taking a brief hiatus last year, sported an army green sweatsuit printed with children's toys on the carpet. PinkPantheress opted for a signature corseted off-the-shoulder gown draped with the Union Jack symbol.

Zara Larsson glowed on the carpet in her sunny yellow bra top and maxi skirt sequined set. The "Midnight Sun" singer made reference to the song with her radiating look. In keeping with her theme, the Swedish singer wore a circular ray around her skirt while performing at the Grammy's Premiere Ceremony before removing the rays for her walk down the carpet. Two stars even had a fashion face-off at the start of the night with singer Ledisi and TV host Jasmine Simpkins both flaunting the same off-the-shoulder pink peach dress with sparkly tinsel. Click through the gallery for those and more red carpet looks. (Some at the Grammys sought to draw attention to anti-ICE protests.)