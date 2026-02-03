Trump: Don't Worry, I Won't Raze the Kennedy Center

President Trump says Washington's Kennedy Center will get a $200 million overhaul—and go dark for two years—but he insists the landmark itself isn't coming down, NBC News reports. Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump said the renovation of the performing arts venue on the Potomac River will focus on infrastructure, including new heating and air-conditioning systems. He described the project as fully funded but did not specify who is paying for it. "I'm not ripping it out," he said of the building. "I'll be using the steel. So we're using the structure. We're using some of the marble, and some of the marble comes down, but when it's open, it'll be brand new and really beautiful." A senior White House official who spoke to Politico described the project as a "pretty significant renovation."