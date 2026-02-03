Firefox Adds 'Kill Switch' to Turn Off AI Features

Mozilla is moving ahead with AI in Firefox—but it's also adding a big "off" switch. Starting Feb. 24, the browser will include a new "AI control" setting that lets users shut down all its AI tools, the Verge reports. From that menu, people can toggle specific features such as the built-in chatbot, translation tools, AI-generated tab group suggestions, and functions that summarize pages or generate previews. But manual controls for individual features already exist—the big news is the ability to turn off AI completely with one button, Gizmodo reports. Users can opt to disable even upcoming AI features that haven't launched yet, and by toggling "Block AI enhancements" to on, they can opt out of Firefox popups and notifications about new AI features, Engadget reports.

The move follows a year in which Firefox joined Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome in baking more artificial intelligence into the browsing experience. Recent additions include a "shake to summarize" tool on iPhones that produces quick overviews of web pages, and work on an "AI Window," an optional mode with an assistant designed to help with searching and browsing. Mozilla's new CEO, Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, had promised a broad AI "kill switch" in December after some longtime users objected to the AI push.

"AI is changing the web, and people want very different things from it," Ajit Varma, Firefox's vice president of product, wrote in announcing the change. He said feedback ranged from people who "want nothing to do with AI" to those seeking practical tools, and argued that granular controls are meant to show the company's "commitment to choice" as it continues to build AI features into the browser.