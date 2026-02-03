Noem Sends Body Cameras to Minneapolis DHS Agents

Body cameras are about to become standard gear for federal immigration officers working the streets of Minneapolis, NBC News reports. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday that every DHS officer in the field there will now be equipped with body-worn cameras, a move she framed on X as a step toward greater transparency. She added that DHS plans to expand the program to agents across the country as money becomes available. She promised a "rapid" rollout of the program nationwide, CNN reports.

The decision follows intense criticism of immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, where federal agents have been conducting what officials call a "surge." Two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed in separate encounters with federal officers on Jan. 7 and Jan. 24, respectively. Bystander recordings from both incidents have raised questions about earlier descriptions from Noem and other officials regarding what happened.

DHS has already acknowledged that some federal agents involved in the Pretti shooting were wearing cameras; agency spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said investigators possess multiple body-cam videos from that incident. In the Good case, the officer who fired the fatal shot captured only part of the confrontation using a cellphone. President Trump said earlier Monday that the decision of whether to require agents wear bodycams was up to Noem, ABC News reports.