After Winter Storm Fern, a Slew of Sledding Deaths

Another tragic sledding accident has claimed the life of a father and husband, married to his high school sweetheart. Christopher O'Quinn, 36, was riding on a sled being towed by a utility terrain vehicle on private property in rural South Carolina on Saturday when he collided with another UTV, per WSPA. The Abbeville County coroner ruled it an accidental death from blunt force head trauma. A friend riding on the sled with O'Quinn was taken to a hospital, with their current condition unknown, reports the New York Post. O'Quinn's wife, Jordan, was also on the scene. She describes her husband as "one in a million," a man who "loved me with every part of his soul" and made a point to tell their three children each night how proud they made him, per People.
There have been numerous fatal sledding accidents since Winter Storm Fern dumped snow on a large swath of the US. An 11-year-old boy is believed to have died from injuries sustained during what was described as a minor sledding accident in Virginia, per People. Two teen girls died in Texas after their sled, pulled by a vehicle, struck a curb and then a tree. And a mother in Oklahoma died when she was struck by a vehicle while sledding in the street, per KTUL. She was reportedly riding on a sled being towed by a vehicle when the tow rope broke and she was struck by a vehicle tailing her. Safety experts say riding on sleds towed by motorized vehicles is extremely dangerous due to high speeds and the potential for collisions.