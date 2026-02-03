After Winter Storm Fern, a Slew of Sledding Deaths

Another tragic sledding accident has claimed the life of a father and husband, married to his high school sweetheart. Christopher O'Quinn, 36, was riding on a sled being towed by a utility terrain vehicle on private property in rural South Carolina on Saturday when he collided with another UTV, per WSPA. The Abbeville County coroner ruled it an accidental death from blunt force head trauma. A friend riding on the sled with O'Quinn was taken to a hospital, with their current condition unknown, reports the New York Post. O'Quinn's wife, Jordan, was also on the scene. She describes her husband as "one in a million," a man who "loved me with every part of his soul" and made a point to tell their three children each night how proud they made him, per People.