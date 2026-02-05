Email Disputes Andrew's Denials of Giuffre Meeting

An email newly released by US authorities disputes Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's claim that he never met Virginia Giuffre, the woman who said he had sex with her three times when she was a minor. The 2015 "draft statement," sent by "G Maxwell" to Jeffrey Epstein, describes being in London in 2001 when a woman—widely understood to be Giuffre, though the name is redacted—"met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family," per the BBC . The email also states that the sender was unaware of "anything improper" happening at her home, per the Guardian .

The wording appears to undercut Andrew's repeated suggestions that the now-infamous image of him with his arm around Giuffre's waist might have been altered and that he had no recollection of ever meeting her. In 2019, he claimed he wasn't at Ghislaine Maxwell's home on the night in question. In her memoir, the late Giuffre said she asked Epstein to take the photo at Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001, per ABC Australia. She was then 17. A previously released 2011 email from Epstein himself said Giuffre had been on his plane and "had her picture taken with Andrew." Andrew, who settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability, has always denied having sex with her and any wrongdoing.

Giuffre's family, speaking to BBC Newsnight, said the email confirms what she had long maintained. "It truly does vindicate Virginia… she was not lying this entire time," her brother Sky Roberts said. An earlier statement from the family said they were "hopeful that Andrew will face criminal charges." Newly released documents also include a photo of Andrew kneeling over a woman who is lying on the floor and messages suggesting he remained in contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. Andrew, stripped of his royal titles last year, on Monday left his Windsor home for the Sandringham estate.