Berliners are lining up in the cold—for potatoes. An enormous bumper crop, quickly dubbed the "potato flood," has left farmers in eastern Germany with more spuds than they can sell, triggering a sprawling giveaway that's turned parts of the capital into open-air potato depots. One farmer near Leipzig was stuck with more than 4,400 tons of the tubers after a last-minute deal collapsed, and instead of sending the surplus to landfills or biogas plants, a Berlin newspaper and eco-focused search engine Ecosia coordinated so he could hand it all out for free, per the Guardian .

Nearly 175 pop-up distribution points have appeared around the city, drawing soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches, and ordinary residents trying to blunt rising living costs. Berlin Zoo has carted away tons to feed its animals, and two truckloads have been shipped to Ukraine. At one site, a local teacher said she crammed more than 150 potatoes into an old backpack—enough, she figured, to feed herself and her neighbors for months. Another Berliner described a "partylike" vibe as people swapped recipes and helped each other haul sacks across icy streets.

The stunt has also revived Germany's long-standing relationship with the potato, dating back to Frederick the Great's 18th-century "potato decree," which helped cement the crop as a staple. Recipes are circulating widely, from celebrity chef Marco Mueller's high-end potato broths and vinaigrettes to Angela Merkel's widely shared potato soup, complete with her tip to mash by hand for a chunkier texture. Nutrition experts have stepped in to remind carb-wary eaters that potatoes carry vitamin C and potassium.

Not everyone is cheering. Some farmers say the capital's market is now even more oversupplied and their own harvests are worth less. "Disgusting PR stunt," sniffed the Brandenburg Farmers Association, per the BBC. Environmental groups argue that the glut exposes deeper distortions in Europe's food system, likening the potato mountains to the "butter mountains" and "milk lakes" produced by past subsidy regimes, per the Guardian. Organizers say a final wave of distributions is coming, with an estimated 3,500 tons still sitting in storage—and Berliners are keeping close watch for the next drop. Deutsche Welle, meanwhile, has a slideshow on Germany's longtime embrace of the potato.