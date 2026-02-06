Ukraine, Russia Swap 314 Prisoners

One of the few areas in which Moscow and Kyiv can still cut a deal has produced a result. Ukraine and Russia carried out their first prisoner swap in four months, with each sending the other 157 captives after two days of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday. Russia's defense ministry quickly pushed out video of Russian prisoners, wrapped in national flags, boarding a bus in Belarus. Witkoff said the agreement shows that diplomacy can still yield concrete results, CBS News reports, even as the war grinds on. But hours earlier, peace talks adjourned in Abu Dhabi with little progress reported.