Savannah Guthrie's Brother Begs Suspects to Reach Out

Savannah Guthrie's family is again speaking directly to whoever may be holding their missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, as investigators pursue what they describe as a likely abduction in Arizona. In a video posted Thursday on Savannah Guthrie's Instagram , her brother, retired F-16 pilot Camron Guthrie, addresses the suspected kidnappers and urges them to initiate contact. "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you," he says, per the Hollywood Reporter . "We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom." Authorities in Pima County have said Nancy appears to have been taken against her will and are treating the case as a "possible kidnapping or abduction."

Camron's appeal follows a separate family video posted Wednesday, in which the Today co-host and her siblings responded to media reports about a ransom letter. Savannah described their mother as frail, in chronic pain, and without critical medication, and emphasized that the family is prepared to talk but first needs proof she is alive. The FBI chief in Phoenix confirms ransom letters were sent to media outlets, though it's not clear yet whether any of the notes have been verified as legitimate, the AP reports. A man was arrested after sending a text message to Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, falsely claiming to be the kidnapper after the family's first appeal for information, Us reports. In his video, Camron Guthrie said the family has not yet heard directly from anyone who may be holding their mother, People reports.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night when her son-in-law, Cioni, dropped her at her Tucson home. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to appear at church. Deputies later found blood on her porch that tested positive as hers, and the house is being treated as a crime scene. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has publicly rejected unconfirmed reports naming Cioni as a possible suspect, saying investigators have not identified any suspect or person of interest. Nanos told NBC News he believes Nancy is still alive, and on Thursday the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her. (Authorities recently released a more detailed timeline of the last night Guthrie was seen.)