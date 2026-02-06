Parents Won't Be Charged in Colorado School Shooting

The parents of a 16-year-old boy who wounded two students at a Colorado high school with an old revolver his family said was kept in a locked gun safe won't be charged with any crimes. Investigators looked at whether the parents of Desmond Holly, who killed himself after opening fire, could possibly be charged with allowing access to the Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver or for not storing it safely, but decided there wasn't enough evidence for that, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said this week. Holly shot himself after opening fire at Evergreen High School on Sept. 10 and died hours later.

Investigators didn't find the parents' DNA on the gun after getting a court order to collect DNA samples from them, the sheriff's office said. It said the family's lawyer recently told investigators that the gun, described as a family heirloom that had been owned by a grandparent, was kept stored near the back of a large, locked gun safe, the AP reports The family's lawyer, Douglas Richards, said family believes Holly must have secretly taken the gun from the safe while he was cleaning other firearms with his father. "Because the firearm was never used and was not stored with other firearms in the safe, its disappearance was not noticed until after the tragedy," he told the Denver Post.

Investigators believe Holly randomly shot at students at the high school in the foothills about 30 miles west of Denver, said sheriff's office spokesperson Jacki Kelley. A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, who grappled with Holly, were seriously injured but survived. Silverstone, who was shot in the head and chest, spent five weeks in the hospital, NBC News reports. At the time, the sheriff's office said that Holly had been radicalized by an unspecified "extremist network." Kelley said the investigation showed that Holly had an obsession with other school shooters and had engaged with a mix of online groups but was not committed to any particular kind of radicalization.