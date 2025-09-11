Suspect in Colorado School Shooting Is Dead

The juvenile believed to have shot two students at a Colorado high school on Wednesday has now died of what authorities describe as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male used a handgun to shoot two students at Evergreen High School in suburban Denver before turning the gun on himself, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. All three students were taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening, per the New York Times . One victim remains in critical condition. The other reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, per the Denver Post .

A rep for the sheriff's office said investigators were able to speak to the suspected shooter before he died but were unable to determine his relationship to the two victims, who were also interviewed, per the Post. Investigators reportedly also spoke to the alleged shooter's parents at the hospital.

Few details about the violence have been released, but authorities note that shots were fired both inside and outside of the school. A 16-year-old student told the Post he was eating lunch in the school cafeteria when he "heard gunshots right behind me." He said he ran outside, then looked back and saw the gunman "shooting right at us." Sheriff Reggie Marinelli said deputies arrived in just two minutes. Though a law enforcement officer was reportedly assigned to the school, it's unclear if the officer was on campus during the shooting.