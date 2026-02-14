Dodgers Pitcher on Baby Loss: Time With Her 'Far Too Short'

Relief pitcher Alex Vesia returned to Dodgers camp on Friday and spoke publicly for the first time since the death of his newborn daughter in October. Standing in front of reporters at the team's spring-training facility in Phoenix, Vesia read a six-minute statement about Sterling Sol, who died on Oct. 26, days after her birth, per USA Today . He described holding, reading to, and caring for her, saying, "Our time together was far too short." Vesia asked for privacy as he and his wife, Kayla, continue to grieve. He didn't take questions.

Vesia said the couple began grief counseling about six weeks ago and urged others facing loss or hardship to seek help: "Your mental health matters. ... Don't be afraid to speak up." He emphasized the support they've received from the Dodgers, other MLB teams, and fans worldwide, noting that his Instagram messages are "basically broken" from the volume of outreach. He singled out the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen for wearing his No. 57 on their caps during the World Series, calling the gesture "bigger than baseball."

The left-hander left the Dodgers during the World Series to be with his family but still watched all seven games, describing the experience as "a light in our darkness." Back in Arizona after the season ended, he threw himself into workouts and his pitching program, saying the routine has provided "mental clarity." Manager Dave Roberts said simply being back on the field may be therapeutic for Vesia, adding, "You're just sort of there to help support."