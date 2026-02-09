The Questions Maxwell Faces in House Deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell will show up for Congress—but she doesn't plan to say much. Her attorney says Maxwell will invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee on Monday, appearing via video from the Texas prison where she is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Lawyer David Oscar Markus tells the BBC she "will take the Fifth." Rep. Ro Khanna, who noted Maxwell had been willing to talk during her meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, notes she will deliver a prepared opening statement.

Khanna has outlined a list of questions he still intends to ask, including about a filing in which Maxwell claimed there were four named co-conspirators and 25 additional people who were never indicted in the Epstein investigation. He also plans to press her on her and Jeffrey Epstein's past ties to President Trump (one precise question is "Did you or Mr. Epstein ever arrange, facilitate, or provide access to underage girls to President Trump?"), and whether anyone from Trump's orbit discussed a possible pardon with her legal team. Trump has denied wrongdoing related to Epstein and has not been publicly accused of crimes by Epstein's victims.