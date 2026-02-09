Savannah Guthrie: 'We Are at an Hour of Desperation'

Savannah Guthrie says her family is "at an hour of desperation" as the search for her missing mother in Arizona stretches into a second week , with investigators still without a suspect and combing through a tangle of ransom messages, tips, and digital clues. In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, KOLD reports, the Today co-anchor thanked people for their prayers and said: "We believe our mother is still out there. We need your help. We are at an hour of desperation."

In the video, Savannah Guthrie didn't mention the purported ransom deadline of 7pm Eastern, the AP reports. On Saturday, Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings said they were willing to pay, pleading, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her." TMZ reports that there has been no movement on the bitcoin account listed in a ransom note sent to the outlet. In Monday's video, Savannah Guthrie expressed hope that her mother is still alive. "We believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place," she said.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills. Investigators say she was taken against her will; blood matching hers was found on the porch, but there were no signs of forced entry. Her belongings were left behind, and her doorbell camera and pacemaker app were disconnected in the early hours of Feb. 1. Federal officials have announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or an arrest, with an additional $2,500 offered through 88-CRIME.

