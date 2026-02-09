FBI Launches Billboards for Nancy Guthrie in Texas

Drivers in several Texas cities are now seeing Nancy Guthrie's face on digital billboards. With the search for the missing mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie entering its second week, the FBI has activated its billboard network in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso to help find the 84-year-old, who was presumably abducted or kidnapped from her Tucson, Ariz., home on Jan. 31, per Chron.com. Security cameras at her home were disabled, and blood on her front porch has been matched to her. The billboards display her photo, identifying details, and an FBI tip line.