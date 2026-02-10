Monks Wrap Up 108-Day Walk Across US

A group of Buddhist monks reached Washington, DC, on foot Tuesday, walking single file across a bridge over the Potomac River to cap a 15-week trek from Texas that has captivated the country, per the AP . The monks in their saffron robes have become fixtures on social media, along with their rescue dog Aloka, who joined them during a trek across India in 2022. After spending Monday night at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, the monks crossed over the Chain Bridge into the District of Columbia shortly after 8am on Tuesday. They walk to advocate for peace. That simple message has resonated across the US as a welcome respite from conflict and political divisions.

Thousands gathered along Southern roadsides—often in unusually chilly weather—to watch the monks' quiet procession that began in late October. Large crowds are expected to greet them during their two-day stay in Washington. The Metropolitan Police Department issued a traffic advisory announcing there would be "rolling road closures" along the monks' route to ensure safety for them and spectators. "My hope is, when this walk ends, the people we met will continue practicing mindfulness and find peace," said the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group's soft-spoken leader who has taught about mindfulness at stops along the way.

The journey has been difficult at times; one monk had his leg amputated after an escort vehicle was hit by a truck in November. The monks plan to mark the last days of the walk with outdoor appearances at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday and the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. "Their long journey and gentle witness invite us all to deepen our commitment to compassion and the work of peace in our communities," said Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, who will help host an interfaith reception for the monks at the cathedral. Mark Duykers, a retired mechanical engineer who practices mindfulness, said he and his wife will drive 550 miles from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to see the "inspirational" monks who "uplifted" whole communities during "divisive times."