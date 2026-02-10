IOC Bans Ukrainian Athlete's Tribute Helmet

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych won't be allowed to slide in 2026 wearing a helmet that shows the faces of compatriot athletes killed in the war with Russia, the International Olympic Committee has told Ukraine's Olympic delegation. In a letter shared with CBS News , the IOC said it understands athletes' desire to honor friends lost in conflicts worldwide but insisted the Games must stay centered on performance and "international unity and harmony," free of political, religious, or other forms of "interference." Personalized helmets, including Heraskevych's, are barred in competition.

Heraskevych called the move "a decision that simply breaks my heart," accusing the IOC of setting "special rules just for Ukraine." His helmet features late Ukrainian athletes, including figure skater and soldier Dmytro Sharpar and Youth Olympic boxing medalist Maksym Halinichev, along with children and sports supporters killed in the war. The IOC said it would allow him to wear a plain black, unpersonalized armband or ribbon instead.

"What we've tried to do is to address his desires with compassion and understanding," says IOC rep Mark Adams, per the AP. "We feel that this is a good compromise." Adams adds that this dispensation doesn't mean everyone can wear armbands, but "where there's a good reasoning, it will be considered properly." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Heraskevych for "reminding the world of the price of our struggle," arguing such tributes shouldn't be dismissed as politics at sporting events, per CBS.

Heraskevych, for his part, who has complained about seeing banned Russian flags in the stands at the Games, said Monday before the decision that "I cannot understand how this helmet hurt anyone," per the AP. On Tuesday, after the IOC made its ruling, Heraskevych was seen during a training run still sporting his customized headwear, indicating Team Ukraine may be appealing the decision. He wasn't seen wearing an armband.