YouTuber Allegedly Recruited Hundreds Into Ponzi Scheme

Some investors were confident that faded retail names like RadioShack, Pier 1 Imports, and Dressbarn still had life left. Others were persuaded by a YouTuber who once went viral for hawking wisdom from the Lamborghini-stocked garage of his Beverly Hills mansion. The Wall Street Journal digs into Taino "Tai" Lopez, one half of a duo accused of running a massive Ponzi scheme. Known for his "here in my garage" videos and paid courses on how to get rich, Lopez raised more than $230 million from hundreds of mostly small investors to fuel a plan to rescue the former retail heavyweights and turn them into online success stories. But about $112 million of that money came through fraudulent securities offerings, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.