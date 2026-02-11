Radiohead Co-Founder Wants His Song Yanked From Melania

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood is trying to turn down the volume on a song that features in the documentary Melania. The guitarist has asked that the film pull his track "Barbara Rose," saying it was used without his sign-off, Variety reports. The piece was originally written for the 2017 film Phantom Thread , directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and Anderson joined the call for the song's removal.

Their joint statement notes Greenwood does not actually control the copyright; Universal Pictures does. But Greenwood and Anderson say Universal licensed the song without consulting him, which they argue violates his composer agreement.

Variety notes Greenwood has been more prolific in recent years as a film composer than a rock star, with songs or scores from a dozen films (including One Battle After Another and There Will be Blood) under his belt. As for Phantom Thread, Greenwood composed what NBC News describes as a "lush orchestral score" for the film, which follows "a temperamental dressmaker" played by Daniel Day-Lewis in London in the '50s.