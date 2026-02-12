Immigration Crackdown in Minnesota Is Over

The immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to mass detentions, protests, and two deaths is coming to an end, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday. "I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," said Homan at a news conference, per the AP . Homan also sought to cast the operation in a positive light: "As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals." US Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched Operation Metro Surge on Dec. 1.

Federal authorities say the sweeps focused on the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area have led to the arrest of more than 4,000 people. While the Trump administration has called those arrested "dangerous criminal illegal aliens," many people with no criminal records, including children and US citizens, have also been detained. Homan took over the Minnesota operation in late January after the second fatal shooting by federal immigration agents and amid growing political backlash and questions about how the operation was being run.

Both Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suggested earlier in the week that a drawdown was expected after talks with Homan. At his press conference, Homan cited increased cooperation from local authorities, but no details were immediately released about new agreements with state and city officials, notes the New York Times.