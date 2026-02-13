2 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at SC State University

A shooting inside a South Carolina State University residence hall late Thursday left two people dead and another wounded, prompting an overnight lockdown. The gunfire was reported around 9:15pm in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student housing complex on the Orangeburg campus, about 45 miles southeast of Columbia, school officials said. The university ordered students and staff to shelter in place as law enforcement officers swept the area, USA Today reports. The lockdown was lifted at 5:20am, reports WCSC .

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are leading the probe, but authorities have not released the names of the victims, the condition of the injured person, or any information on a suspect or suspects. Officials have not said whether they believe the shooter is still at large. The school, the state's only public historically Black university, canceled Friday classes for its more than 3,000 students and was making counselors available to students, the AP reports.