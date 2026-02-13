Oldest US Winter Olympian Is 6-Time 'Attorney of the Year'

It was the last end and the US men were down 8-2 against Switzerland on Thursday in their first match of the men's curling round-robin. In other words, the stakes were low—and the time ripe—for a 54-year old personal injury lawyer and six-time winner of "Minnesota Attorney of the Year" to make Olympic history, the AP reports. The team called a substitution and Rich Ruohonen, from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, stepped onto the ice. He hurled the corner guard and watched his stone, biting his lip, until it made it safely to the house's left flank.