2 Murder Suspects Escape Georgia Jail

Two inmates facing charges that include murder escaped from a Georgia jail Sunday night. Rickey Martin, 20, and Kentravious Holmes, 21, were detained at the Sumter County Jail in Americus approximately 140 miles south of Atlanta, the AP reports. They were in custody on charges including murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. They escaped at around 9:30pm.

Both men have hair in untwisted dreads, authorities say, per WSB-TV. Martin is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds, per WSB-TV. Holmes is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face and neck, including a "$" sign, a broken heart, and "Baby Kay" over his right eye, the sheriff's office said.

Three inmates, including a murder suspect, escaped from a jail east of Atlanta in December. They attacked a Lyft driver, shoving her in the backseat, and drove her car to south Florida before they were captured, according to court records. Four men escaped a central Georgia jail in 2023.