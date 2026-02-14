Trump: I've Got 'Irrefutable' Case for Voter ID

President Trump is vowing that new voter ID rules will be in place for November, even if Congress doesn't sign off. "There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!" the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday, per Politico . He claimed he has "searched the depths" of relevant legal arguments and will soon unveil what he called an "irrefutable" case. He suggested in another post that he plans to rely on an executive order, though he offered no specifics on how he could legally mandate such changes nationwide.

The president also noted online that he wants to nix mail-in ballots, except for "Military, Disability, Illness, or Travel." Per the Guardian, polling from last summer showed that 58% of Americans support mail-in ballots for anyone who wants them. Trump has been pressuring Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, a GOP-backed bill that would tighten federal election rules by requiring proof of citizenship to register, mandating photo ID for in-person voting, and ordering states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls, per Politico.

The House approved the measure 218-213 this week after lobbying from Trump, but it's expected to stall in the Senate, where Democrats can block it with a filibuster. The push is the latest in a series of Republican efforts to remake election law following Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was "rigged." The bill has drawn public endorsements from high-profile supporters including Elon Musk and rapper Nicki Minaj, who urged followers to call their senators in support of getting the bill passed. More here on the bill.