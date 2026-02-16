Auditor Makes 'Weird' Demand to Its Own Auditor Over AI

It's another AI head-scratcher, and once again it centers on the giant auditing firm KPMG. It seems the company complained to its own accountant that it should no longer have to pay as much for services because artificial intelligence is making the work easier, reports the Financial Times. In fact, KPMG threatened to replace Grant Thornton UK with a new firm unless it got a break, and the Times reports that the tactic worked: from $416,000 in 2024 to $357,000 last year. All of which strikes Matt Levine at Bloomberg as a little "weird," if not downright "crazy" on the part of KPMG.