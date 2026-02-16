Lovers' Arch on Italian Coast Collapses on Valentine's Day

An iconic spot to celebrate love in southern Italy vanished on the very day devoted to romance. The natural rock arch off Sant'Andrea in Melendugno, Puglia—nicknamed Lovers' Arch for its popularity as a proposal and selfie backdrop—crumbled into the Adriatic on Valentine's Day after days of pounding storms, reports the Guardian . "One of the most famous tourist features of our coastline and of the whole of Italy has disappeared," said Melendugno's mayor, calling the loss "a devastating blow to the heart."

The Telegraph digs into the spot's lore, noting that, according to local legend, a young couple sharing a long-ago kiss under the arch were swept out to sea. Adventurous modern couples would swim through the arch together for good luck in their relationship. Local officials say powerful winds, heavy rain, and rough seas steadily weakened the sea stack over the years, culminating in the strange timing of the weekend collapse. It's described as one of the most serious cases of coastal erosion yet in the Salento region.