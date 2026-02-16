It's Naomi Campbell's Turn in the Epstein Spotlight

Supermodel's name comes up hundreds of times; her lawyer says she saw nothing improper
Posted Feb 16, 2026 2:51 PM CST
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Museum Ball in London, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.   (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Naomi Campbell is the latest public figure to draw unwanted attention thanks to the Jeffrey Epstein records. A New York Times review found the supermodel's name in nearly 300 Justice Department documents tied to Epstein, including emails, flight and event arrangements, and references from people interviewed by the FBI.

  • Among other things, the records show Campbell, 55, requested use of Epstein's private jet, coordinated visits to his New York residence, and attended high-profile events with Epstein as her invited guest. Victims told investigators that Epstein invoked Campbell's name to entice girls with the promise of modeling work and said they encountered the model at his Manhattan home, his private island, and his office.
  • In a detailed statement, Campbell's attorney Martin Singer said she was unaware of Epstein's "heinous criminal conduct" until his 2019 arrest and that she had no contact with him after that. He said Campbell did not know he was a registered sex offender while she was living in Moscow from 2008 to 2013 and said if Epstein used her name to impress or recruit anyone, it was "entirely without her knowledge or authorization."

  • Singer acknowledged Campbell was on Epstein's plane "on a few occasions," visited his home office for several business meetings, briefly stopped on his island during an F1 trip, and attended at least one event where Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell appeared, but said she never saw any improper behavior.
  • Previously, Campbell has called Epstein's behavior "indefensible," per Geo.TV. "When I heard what he had done, it sickened me to my stomach. ... I stand with the victims."
  • Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor, and one of the newly revealed documents is titled "List of People Who Need JE's Address!" The list included Campbell and dozens of others, along with instructions on how they could write him at his Florida jail. Singer denied she sought his address at this time.

