It's Naomi Campbell's Turn in the Epstein Spotlight

Naomi Campbell is the latest public figure to draw unwanted attention thanks to the Jeffrey Epstein records. A New York Times review found the supermodel's name in nearly 300 Justice Department documents tied to Epstein, including emails, flight and event arrangements, and references from people interviewed by the FBI.

Among other things, the records show Campbell, 55, requested use of Epstein's private jet, coordinated visits to his New York residence, and attended high-profile events with Epstein as her invited guest. Victims told investigators that Epstein invoked Campbell's name to entice girls with the promise of modeling work and said they encountered the model at his Manhattan home, his private island, and his office.

In a detailed statement, Campbell's attorney Martin Singer said she was unaware of Epstein's "heinous criminal conduct" until his 2019 arrest and that she had no contact with him after that. He said Campbell did not know he was a registered sex offender while she was living in Moscow from 2008 to 2013 and said if Epstein used her name to impress or recruit anyone, it was "entirely without her knowledge or authorization."