Trump Accuses Obama of Leaking Info on Aliens

President Trump is accusing a predecessor of spilling top-secret details about aliens. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump said Barack Obama revealed classified information when he commented about extraterrestrials on a podcast over the weekend, USA Today reports. "He gave classified information, he's not supposed to be doing that," Trump said, calling it a "big mistake" but offering no specifics. Pressed on whether he was actually confirming aliens are real, Trump replied, "I don't know if they're real or not, I can tell you he gave classified information."

In a Feb. 14 interview, podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen asked Obama if aliens exist. "They're real, but I haven't seen them," Obama said, adding that there's no hidden alien bunker at Area 51 "unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States." After the offhand remark drew attention, Obama walked it back in a social media post, saying he was speaking hypothetically: The universe is big enough that life is likely somewhere, he wrote, "but the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

Trump, who said he "never" talks about the subject and has "no opinion on it," repeated that Obama "took it out of classified information" but did not say what that information was. The White House said it had nothing to add to the president's comments, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday, Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, said Trump "played kind of coy" when she and her husband, Eric, asked him about aliens, the Hill reports. "I've heard kind of around, I think my father-in-law has actually said it, that there is some speech that he has, that I guess at the right time, I don't know when the right time is, he's going to break out and talk about and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life," she said on the Pod Force One podcast.