3 More Skiers Die Near Lake Tahoe

A deadly winter around Lake Tahoe has grown even grimmer. Two people died Friday in separate incidents at Heavenly Mountain Resort's Boulder Lodge area, authorities in Douglas County, Nevada, have confirmed. Ski patrol and paramedics attempted life-saving measures in both cases, but each man was declared dead at the scene, reports the Los Angeles Times .

The sheriff's office said the deaths were unrelated and that the skiers did not know each other. A resort spokesperson told South Tahoe Now that one victim was a 33-year-old man who died while skiing an intermediate run; the other was a 58-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency. Their names are being withheld until relatives are notified, and both cases remain under investigation.

A 21-year-old skier and off-duty employee was also found dead Thursday on a trail at Northstar California Resort, marking the resort's third death this month, per KGO. The fatalities follow Tuesday's Castle Peak avalanche north of Tahoe that killed nine members of a 15-person backcountry group, including three guides, during a storm that forecasters had flagged as high risk. (Their bodies were recovered over the weekend.)