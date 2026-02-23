From Australia, a New Slap at Ex-Prince Andrew

You can count Australia in wanting to make sure that the Andrew formerly known as prince never sits on the British throne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told UK leader Keir Starmer in a letter that his government would support any move to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal succession, calling the allegations against him "grave" and saying Australians "take them seriously." Andrew, King Charles' brother, is currently eighth in line despite losing his titles in October amid scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, notes the BBC .

The UK government is weighing legislation that would strip Andrew of his place in the order of succession, a step that would require an act of Parliament and—because Charles is king of multiple realms—the backing of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia. Andrew was arrested Thursday at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office and released under investigation after 11 hours; he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. King Charles has publicly endorsed a "full, fair, and proper" investigation, while UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard said removing Andrew from the succession would be the "right thing to do," regardless of how the police inquiry ends. Buckingham Palace has not commented, though sources tell the Guardian that the palace wouldn't get in the way of removing him from the line of succession.