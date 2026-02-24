'Abolish ICE' Wins Chicago Snowplow Naming Contest

When it comes to putting a name to Chicago's annual battle against its infamously inclement weather, it turns out that the practical is also the political. "Abolish ICE" was the top vote-getter in the city's "You Name a Snowplow" contest. Choosing the protest slogan with a double meaning proved a potent way for voters to jab at President Trump after he sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into the city and its suburbs last fall in a major immigration crackdown, the AP reports. According to Block Club Chicago, the slogan and other anti-ICE names accounted for around 80% of the almost 40,000 votes case. There were more than 13,000 names submitted.

With a surge of ICE agents beginning in September, the operation resulted in more than 4,000 arrests, a fatal shooting and a sour taste among Chicago's Democratic leaders and many of its residents, particularly in large immigrant populations. Despite mid-winter frigid cold, "ICE Out" protests in recent weeks have continued downtown, near ICE facilities and throughout the suburbs.