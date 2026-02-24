Coast Guard Denounces Swastika at Training Center

The Coast Guard said Monday it has launched an internal investigation after a hand-drawn swastika was found in a men's restroom at its main recruit training base in Cape May, New Jersey. An instructor discovered the symbol on Thursday, the Washington Post reports. Adm. Kevin Lunday, the commandant, was notified Saturday and flew from Washington to the training center, where he addressed roughly 900 recruits and staff members. In a statement, Lunday said any use of a swastika—a Nazi emblem widely associated with white supremacy and the Holocaust—is unacceptable in the service.

"Anyone who adheres to or advances hate or extremist ideology—get out. Leave," he said. "You don't belong in the United States Coast Guard and we reject you." The drawing was removed, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service was ordered to investigate. In a notification to Congress, the service said conduct of this kind is criminal, violates Coast Guard values, and is not tolerated. In November, a document seemed to suggest that swastikas and nooses would be classified as "potentially divisive" rather than as "hate symbols" by the Coast Guard, per ABC News. Widespread criticism followed, and Lunday, then serving as acting commandant, declared such symbols prohibited.

Two Democratic senators blocked his nomination to lead the service until the wording was removed from the Coast Guard's workplace harassment manual. Since then, officials and personnel have stressed that the revised language did not reflect the organization's values. Lunday reiterated that stance to the Post on Monday.