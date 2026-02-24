Winona Ryder Joins Cast of Wednesday

Winona Ryder is trading Hawkins for Nevermore. The Stranger Things star will appear in multiple episodes of Wednesday's third season, reuniting with longtime collaborator Tim Burton and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character on Netflix's most-watched English-language series, Deadline reports. Ryder will play a new character named Tabitha, teased in a production-start video via a dinner table set with cast place cards. Her character appears linked to three other newcomers—Cyrus (Noah Taylor), Atticus (Oscar Morgan), and Daisy (Kennedy Moyer)—all sharing a mysterious "B" on their cards. She joins previously announced cast addition Eva Green, who will play Morticia Addams' sister, Ophelia.

Series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar called Ryder "the GOAT" of outcasts, while Burton, the director and executive producer of the show about Wednesday Addams and her eccentric family and friends, said Ryder "fits right into this world." Ryder, whose Burton credits also include Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Frankenweenie, steps into Wednesday in the wake of Stranger Things concluding its five-season run, giving Netflix a crossover of two of its biggest hits. Last time she worked with Ortega, the Wednesday star was playing Ryder's daughter in the Beetlejuice sequel, Variety reports.