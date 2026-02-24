Rapper Luci4 Found Dead in LA

Rapper Luci4, whose track "BodyPartz" became a TikTok staple, has died in Los Angeles at age 23. The LA County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of the artist, born James Dear, though a cause has not been determined. His grandparents told TMZ he died on Sunday at a friend's home in the city. They say they're unsettled by what they've learned so far, including that his wallet was found emptied. They say they'd recently cautioned him about some of the people around him as his profile grew. The rapper was also known as Axxturel, per People.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says crews responded to a medical call at 11:40am and found the person already dead, then alerted police. Law enforcement sources say officers established a crime scene and have an active investigation underway, but it's not yet clear whether they suspect foul play. Luci4 was regarded as an early figure in the online microgenre sigilkore, "a form of trap music that combines electronic and cloud rap," per People. He signed with Atlantic Records after "BodyPartz" went viral; it was later certified gold. Luci4 also dropped several new singles this year, per Billboard. His manager, Kayla G, described him as a "genius" musician. "There's nobody like him and there will never be."

