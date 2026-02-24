Florida Executes Man for 1986 Murder

A man convicted of killing a 70-year-old grocery store owner was put to death Tuesday in Florida, becoming the second person executed by the state this year after a record 19 executions in 2025. Melvin Trotter, 65, was pronounced dead at 6:15pm following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke for the 1986 stabbing death of Virgie Langford, according to authorities. Alex Lanfranconi, a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, said there were no complications.

Trotter was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1987. After the state Supreme Court found the trial court erred in handling aggravating factors in his case, he again drew the death penalty at resentencing in 1993.