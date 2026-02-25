Snowplow Driver Saves Lost Dogs During Blizzard

A snowplow driver spent part of a Long Island blizzard rescuing more than just stuck cars. Town of Babylon worker Kenny McGowan was clearing roads on Monday when he spotted two loose dogs running along Sunrise Highway, officials say. He trailed them for about a mile, then used his plow to block traffic and keep the two Lab mixes from being hit, ABC7 reports. "I immediately put my sirens on, and stayed right behind them," McGowan tells CBS News. "Being an animal lover, being a father, I went right into protection mode. ... I was gonna do whatever I had to do to stop these dogs from getting hurt."
McGowan called colleague Jason Koza, who arrived with a leash and loaded the dogs into his truck. Several passersby joined in, including a truck driver with a rope and a mother and daughter who wrapped the shivering dogs in a blanket. "It could have been a tragedy," McGowan says. "The number of people who stopped to help, it shows that people do care." At a local animal shelter, staff found a microchip in one of the dogs and were able to reach the grateful owners, who picked them up Tuesday morning.