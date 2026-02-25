Snowplow Driver Saves Lost Dogs During Blizzard

A snowplow driver spent part of a Long Island blizzard rescuing more than just stuck cars. Town of Babylon worker Kenny McGowan was clearing roads on Monday when he spotted two loose dogs running along Sunrise Highway, officials say. He trailed them for about a mile, then used his plow to block traffic and keep the two Lab mixes from being hit, ABC7 reports. "I immediately put my sirens on, and stayed right behind them," McGowan tells CBS News. "Being an animal lover, being a father, I went right into protection mode. ... I was gonna do whatever I had to do to stop these dogs from getting hurt."