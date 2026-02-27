US Embassy in Israel to Staff: Get Out Now if You Want to Go

The US Embassy in Israel on Friday told its staff that it could leave the country and urged anyone considering departure to do so immediately, as the threat of an American strike on Iran looms. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee told embassy employees in an email that discussions with officials in Washington had led to a decision authorizing departures for those who wished to leave. The email was recounted to the AP by someone involved with the US mission who wasn't authorized to share details. Sent before 10:30am, it urged staff considering departure to do so quickly, advising them to focus initially on getting any flight out of Israel and to then make their way to Washington.