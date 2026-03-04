Commerce Secretary Lutnick to Testify on Past Ties to Epstein

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says he's ready to talk about Jeffrey Epstein—behind closed doors. Axios reports Lutnick has voluntarily agreed to sit for a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee about his past interactions with the convicted sex offender, after his name surfaced in Justice Department files. "I have done nothing wrong and I want to set the record straight," Lutnick told the outlet. Committee chair James Comer praised what he called Lutnick's "commitment to transparency," and said the transcript will be released after standard legal review.

Lutnick, who has not been accused of a crime, has described Epstein as someone he "barely had anything to do with," though DOJ records show a 2011 meeting at Epstein's home and a 2012 family lunch on Epstein's private island. The 64-year-old has faced intensifying pressure from Democrats in both chambers to turn over records of any ties to Epstein or his associates. The White House is standing by him; a spokesman called Lutnick "a critical asset," and President Trump has publicly defended him as "very innocent." The interview is expected in the coming weeks. Lutnick has already testified before Congress, acknowledging that while he initially claimed to have distanced himself from Epstein in 2005, he did in fact meet with him after that point, the Washington Post reports. The two were once next-door neighbors in Manhattan, CNBC reports.