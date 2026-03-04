Former NASCAR Driver Chase Pistone Dies at 42

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone, a third-generation racer with deep roots in the sport, has died at 42, his family says. Pistone, the grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner "Tiger" Tom Pistone, started racing at age 6 and competed in stock cars and Legends cars in the early 2000s before stepping away from NASCAR competition in 2014. His brother, Nick Pistone, announced the death Monday in an emotional Facebook post, calling Chase his "young brother and best friend" and saying he was "broken hearted." The family did not disclose a cause of death, NBC News reports.

But Nick and another brother, Tom Pistone, did ask racing outlet Legends Nation to include information for those in crisis, pointing readers to the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, which can be reached via call or text, People reports. Legends Nation posted a photo of Pistone on Instagram and praised him as both a standout driver and a dominant team owner with Chase Pistone Inc., saying his Legends program was "a force to be reckoned with" and frequently left the track with trophies. TMZ reports the program focused on developing young talent. NASCAR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pistone's family is also seeking a public tribute at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina, a track they say was central to his life. In a letter shared by the speedway, sister-in-law Phaedra Pistone asked officials to honor him at this weekend's first race, writing that the historic oval was "part of his life, his passion." Track general manager Kevin Piercy said Hickory would "do its best" to carry out the family's wishes and remembered Pistone as "always in a great mood and a joy to be around," adding, "He will be missed."