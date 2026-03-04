Cornyn, Paxton Advance to Runoff in GOP Primary

Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton will compete in a May runoff for the Republican nomination for US Senate. Cornyn, who is seeking a fifth term, and Paxton were the top finishers in a three-way contest Tuesday with Rep. Wesley Hunt. No candidate hit the 50% vote threshold needed to win outright, sending the race to a May 26 runoff, the AP reports. Cornyn's campaign and allied super PACs spent heavily on television advertising, much of it criticizing Paxton.

Senate Republican leaders, who are backing Cornyn, argue that it will cost more to defend the seat in a general election if Paxton is the nominee. Paxton was acquitted in impeachment proceedings and has faced accusations of marital infidelity. Hunt, who was running a distant third, conceded in a speech Tuesday night. The three Republicans campaigned on their ties to President Trump, who did not make an endorsement.