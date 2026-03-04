Crockett Backs Off Lawsuit Threat, Concedes

Jasmine Crockett on Wednesday conceded the Democratic primary in the Texas Senate race to James Talarico. The congresswoman called on the party to unify behind the state representative, who clinched the nomination overnight. "Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person," Crockett said in a statement, per the AP. "This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track."