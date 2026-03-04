Politics | Jasmine Crockett Crockett Backs Off Lawsuit Threat, Concedes Texas rep had threatened legal action in Texas Democratic Senate primary against James Talarico By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 4, 2026 8:38 AM CST Copied Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a Democratic candidate for US Senate, speaks during a primary election watch party Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) See 1 more photo Jasmine Crockett on Wednesday conceded the Democratic primary in the Texas Senate race to James Talarico. The congresswoman called on the party to unify behind the state representative, who clinched the nomination overnight. "Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person," Crockett said in a statement, per the AP. "This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track." Crockett's campaign had previously suggested that she would file a lawsuit over voting challenges in the primary. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about those plans. Talarico will face the winner of the Republican runoff, either Sen. John Cornyn or state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Read These Next US troops gripe about leader talk that's 'over the line.' White House explains Trump's red neck. Federal judges sound alarm over Trump-fueled death threats. Suspected Georgia school shooter's father has been convicted. See 1 more photo Report an error