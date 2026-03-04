Panel Votes to Subpoena Bondi in Epstein Probe

Nancy Mace, who introduced the measure, disputes attorney general's claim on files
Posted Mar 4, 2026 5:16 PM CST
Attorney General Pam Bondi faces questions from the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have exposed sensitive private information about victims despite redaction efforts, at the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 11,...   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Oversight Committee members from both parties voted Wednesday to compel testimony from Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of federal files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The panel approved the subpoena on a 24-19 vote after Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the measure, Axios reports. Every Democrat backed the move, along with GOP Reps. Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert, and Scott Perry. The subpoena summons Bondi to appear for a closed-door deposition, per the Washington Post.

The action follows months of frustration among lawmakers over what they say is an incomplete release of Epstein-related material. Mace wrote on X that Bondi has asserted the Justice Department turned over all of its Epstein files, a claim she disputed. Mace said roughly 3 million documents have been produced but argued that key items such as video, audio, and logs are still missing, and that "millions more documents" remain undisclosed. "The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we," Mace posted after the vote, per the Guardian.

