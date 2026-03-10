Texas 'Highway Hero' Wears a Cap, Not a Cape

Texas' Rene Villarreal-Albe watched in horror as the SUV driving ahead of him swerved in front of a tractor trailer on San Antonio's busy Loop 410. The vehicle crossed multiple lanes before hitting the concrete barrier, and kept going. Earning his new nickname "highway hero," Villarreal-Albe, 33, essentially turned his fortified pickup into a safety barrier, per the Guardian . As his wife filmed from the passenger seat, Villarreal-Albe sped in front of the swerving vehicle whose driver appeared to be unconscious, then gradually slowed both vehicles to a stop. "I just saw somebody that looked like they were in some type of medical condition and it made me feel like I needed to help," he tells KENS5 .

Villarreal-Albe pulled the man from the SUV, soon assisted by a nurse who also recognized the emergency and began CPR. The driver lost color, then regained it, Villarreal-Albe says: "He came back and that made it worth it." Fire officials said they were dispatched for a cardiac arrest; records show the man was breathing when transported but was later classified as a Priority One case, indicating a potentially life-threatening condition. With the now-viral video footage posted online, thousands have praised Villarreal-Albe, who served as protector to four sisters during a difficult childhood, per KENS5. But the welder jokes he doesn't wear a cape, "I wear a welding cap," and says he's just one of many people willing to help a stranger in a moment of need.