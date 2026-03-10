Bugs: It Turns Out They're Not for Dinner

Investors once bet billions that dinner plates and feed troughs would be crawling with bugs; that future is now looking very bleak. At Vox, Kenny Torrella charts how insect agriculture—touted in TED Talks, backed by a major UN report, and showered with roughly $2 billion in public and private money—has stumbled on two basic problems: people in rich countries won't really eat insects, and raising them at scale is too pricey to compete with soy and fishmeal for livestock feed. To boot, bugs may hold the capacity to feel pain. "Evidence is building that there's a form of sentience there in insects," says Jonathan Birch, a London School of Economics philosopher who runs the Foundations of Animal Sentience project.