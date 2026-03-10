Bugs: It Turns Out They're Not for Dinner

Investors once bet billions that dinner plates and feed troughs would be crawling with bugs; that future is now looking very bleak. At Vox, Kenny Torrella charts how insect agriculture—touted in TED Talks, backed by a major UN report, and showered with roughly $2 billion in public and private money—has stumbled on two basic problems: people in rich countries won't really eat insects, and raising them at scale is too pricey to compete with soy and fishmeal for livestock feed. To boot, bugs may hold the capacity to feel pain. "Evidence is building that there's a form of sentience there in insects," says Jonathan Birch, a London School of Economics philosopher who runs the Foundations of Animal Sentience project.
Of about 20 major insect-farming startups, nearly a quarter have already folded, including French giant Ÿnsect, which alone had attracted more than $600 million. Tyson Foods has quietly put a flagship Nebraska insect plant with Dutch firm Protix "on hold indefinitely," and big projects in partnership with agribusiness heavyweight ADM have stalled, too. High energy costs, expensive feed, tight regulations on using food waste, and uncertain environmental benefits have all undercut the "bugs will save the planet" pitch. Torrella concludes the sector is shrinking into niche roles—pet food, specialty snacks, feed additives—far from its promise to transform meat. Read the full piece at Vox to see how a hyped climate fix unraveled.