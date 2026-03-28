Another Big GOP Name to Step Down From Congress

Powerful House Republican Sam Graves is stepping away from Congress after more than two decades, adding another name to the growing roster of lawmakers calling it quits. The 62-year-old Missourian, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he's withdrawing his reelection paperwork for Missouri's 6th Congressional District and will retire at the end of his 13th term, reports the Wall Street Journal . "I think it is time for me to step down," he said, noting that the move isn't about frustration with gridlock or fears about reelection in his solidly Republican district. Per the AP , he added in a social media post that he's "making room for the next generation."

His exit comes amid a record-setting wave of House retirements for a midterm cycle, with more than 50 members opting not to run again. The New York Times calls it "the latest sign that the GOP is bracing for big losses." Graves has led the transportation panel's GOP side since 2019 and even secured a rare waiver to stay on past the party's usual six-year cap for committee leaders, per the Journal. Before he leaves, he aims to push through a major surface transportation bill and secure funding to modernize air traffic control. After Congress, he says he wants to help businesses navigate the legislative process. Graves named North Carolina Rep. David Rouzer as the Republican he sees as best suited to take over the transportation gavel.