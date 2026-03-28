Field Trip Turns Into a 'Parent's Worst Nightmare'

Two students were killed and at least seven other people were injured on Friday in a school bus crash in west Tennessee, officials said. The crash involving a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the school bus took place at about noon on Highway 70 in Carroll County, said Maj. Travis Plotzer, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Plotzer said details of the crash were still being sorted out, but it appeared that the DOT dump truck didn't contribute to the crash itself, per the AP .

Plotzer said there were a total of 25 students and five adults on the school bus. That vehicle was carrying students and employees from Kenwood Middle School in Clarksville for a field trip to Jackson, Tennessee, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said in a statement. The cause of the crash was under investigation. Plotzer announced the deaths of two students in the crash during a news conference. Officials said at least seven other people were taken by air ambulance to hospitals in Tennessee. The nature of their injuries wasn't immediately disclosed.

Plotzer called the crash "a parent's worst nightmare." Four people were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville and were in stable condition on Friday, according to a Vanderbilt Health spokesperson. Another 19 people were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County, said a rep for Baptist Memorial Health Care. All were evaluated and released, though it was unclear how many actually suffered injuries, she noted.