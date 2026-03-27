House Republicans Reject Deal to Fund DHS

A late-night Senate deal to get most of the Department of Homeland Security back up and running has run into a wall in the House. Speaker Mike Johnson called the Senate bill a "joke" on Friday afternoon and said the House would vote as soon as possible on a stopgap measure to fund the DHS in its entirety, reports the Hill . In the early hours of Friday, the Senate approved a bill to fund agencies including the TSA, but not Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Protection, reports the Washington Post . Before Johnson spoke, conservative House leaders rejected the Senate plan because it didn't include the money they demanded for immigration enforcement, per the Wall Street Journal .

"The only thing that we're going to support is adding that funding into the bill, adding voter ID, sending it back to the Senate, and make them come back and do their work," House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris told reporters. Many senators already have left town on a two-week recess. Opposition from the Freedom Caucus greatly complicated Johnson's ability to get something passed.

The dispute highlights an intra-party squabble within the GOP between senators and members of the House, notes the New York Times. "I am done with Senate Republicans," said Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina. "Their failure to fully fund DHS is not just disappointing—it's a disgrace." (This story was updated with Johnson's comments.)