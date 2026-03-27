A Secret Service Agent Shot Himself in the Leg

A Secret Service agent will recover physically but may be in for a lifetime of gibes after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while on duty. The unidentified agent was part of a team escorting former first lady Jill Biden to the airport in Philadelphia on Friday morning when he "accidentally discharged his firearm" inside an SUV, reports USA Today, citing a police account. Biden herself was not in the same vehicle, reports Fox News.
The agent's injury is not considered life-threatening, and he was in stable condition at a local hospital, said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. Nobody else was injured. The incident, described as a "negligent discharge," will be reviewed by the Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility, per CNN. The office of the former first lady declined to comment.