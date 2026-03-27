A Secret Service Agent Shot Himself in the Leg

He suffers non-life-threatening injury while with team escorting Jill Biden
Posted Mar 27, 2026 12:22 PM CDT
Secret Service Agent Accidentally Shoots Own Leg
The agent who shot himself in the leg was on the team protecting former first lady Jill Biden.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A Secret Service agent will recover physically but may be in for a lifetime of gibes after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while on duty. The unidentified agent was part of a team escorting former first lady Jill Biden to the airport in Philadelphia on Friday morning when he "accidentally discharged his firearm" inside an SUV, reports USA Today, citing a police account. Biden herself was not in the same vehicle, reports Fox News.

The agent's injury is not considered life-threatening, and he was in stable condition at a local hospital, said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. Nobody else was injured. The incident, described as a "negligent discharge," will be reviewed by the Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility, per CNN. The office of the former first lady declined to comment.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X