SCOTUS Hears Case on Border 'Metering'

The Supreme Court grappled Tuesday with whether the Trump administration should be able to revive an immigration policy that has been used to turn back migrants seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. Some conservative justices seemed receptive to the Justice Department's push to overturn a lower-court ruling against the practice known as metering. Immigration authorities limited the number of people who could apply for asylum, saying it was necessary to handle an increase at the border, the AP reports.

Advocates say the policy created a humanitarian crisis during President Trump's first term as people who were turned away settled in makeshift camps in Mexico as they waited for a chance to seek asylum.